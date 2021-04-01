Candidate for Charlottesville City Council drops out of race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man who launched a last minute bid for Charlottesville City Council is dropping out of the race.
Democrat Joshua Carp made his announcement late Wednesday, March 31, on Twitter. He says he is dropping out because running for office is incompatible with issues he has from anxiety.
“Being on [City Council] seems exclusive and unpleasant,” Carp added.
There are now three Democratic candidates and one Independent vying for two seats on Charlottesville City Council.
