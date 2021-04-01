BRHD expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to folks in Phase 1c

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Those who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1c in the Blue Ridge Health District can sign up and expect to get an appointment, but it may not be right away.
“We are opening up to Phase 1c. We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to schedule appointments, and so the VAMs system has many appointments available over the next two months. There are plenty of appointments that we want people to get in there and schedule,” BRHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said.
Phase 1c includes people in the construction trades, IT folks, transportation workers, barbers, and stylists.
“Additionally, as the governor has shared, we will be moving into Phase 2 by April 18,” Goodman said. “Phase 2 is everybody in the community who’s over the age of 16 that’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.”
An increased vaccine supply is making all of this possible.
“We are going to see a significant increase in doses beginning April 5. This is something that we’ve anticipated based on information that VDH has provided,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
So far, nearly 50,000 people in the Blue Ridge Health District are now fully vaccinated.
“We’re beginning to see that significant increase that we need in order to move much more quickly in the vaccination campaign,” McKay said.
If you’re in Phase 1a, 1b, or 1c of the vaccination rollout, you should pre register through the Virginia Department of Health if you would like to schedule an appointment to get your shot.
