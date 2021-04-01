Blustery Breezes and Below Freezing Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After nearly an inch of rain on Wednesday, we now have a brisk northerly wind. This will keep temperatures below average the next couple days and nights.
We still have a small chance for a brief passing shower through this evening. The higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley may see some snowflakes or sleet mix in.
Blustery breezes overnight with lows below freezing by dawn.
Remaining brisk on Friday. This will be our chilliest day. Highs for many won’t reach 50 degrees. Our average high this time of year is in the lower 60s.
With a lighter wind, clear sky and dry air, dawn Saturday will be our coldest morning.
A more southerly breeze takes hold for Saturday and Easter Sunday. Providing a warming trend. Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep the region dry through next Wednesday. Temperatures by day will be milder than average.
The next best rain chance arrives by later next Thursday into Friday.
Thursday afternoon: Sun and clouds. Highs lower 40s for the Shenandoah Valley, mid to upper 40s to 50 degrees for central Virginia. North wind 10 to 30 mph.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Blustery with highs in the 40s.
Friday night: Clear, calmer and colder with freezing conditions and frost. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Sunshine, highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Lows 30s.
Easter Sunday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.
Monday through Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and mild during the day. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the cool 40s to lower 50s.
