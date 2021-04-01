Babylon Micro-Farms expanding its impact with new partnership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A company that started at the University of Virginia is hoping to expand its impact.
Babylon Micro-Farms makes indoor growing aimed at providing more farm-fresh options for college students. It is now partnering with Harvest Table Culinary Group to bring fresh produce to more colleges.
“Self-contained vertical farms use hydroponics to grow plants with 90% less water. There are no pesticides or chemicals. We can grow plants 2-3 times more quickly,” Babylon Micro-Farms CEO Alexander Olesen said.
The planting of the farms is mostly done by designated operators assigned by Babylon, but they often get students involved.
