April CHILLS! Sub Freezing Temps Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold start for the first few days of April. Early tonight, a brief snow shower or flurries still possible. Blustery northwest winds will continue overnight with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s. Mostly sunny, remaining brisk on Friday, this will be our chilliest day. Highs stuck in the 40s, making it feel like March, and wind chills in the 30s. Our average high temperature this time of year is in the lower 60s.
A broad trough or dip in the jet stream will remain in place through Saturday morning, before moving away. As high pressure builds over the region, a lighter wind, clear sky and dry air, will make early Saturday our coldest morning. A more southerly breeze takes hold by Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday. This will start a warming trend that takes us into next week, with highs warming back into the 70s. A dry stretch of days is expected to carry until the middle or end of next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Blustery with highs in the 40s.
Friday night: Clear, calmer and colder. Frost and freeze. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Sunshine, cool. Highs in the 50s to 60. Lows 30s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 70s.
