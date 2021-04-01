April CHILLS! Sub Freezing Temps Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold start for the first few days of April. Early tonight, a brief snow shower or flurries still possible. Blustery northwest winds will continue overnight with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s. Mostly sunny, remaining brisk on Friday, this will be our chilliest day. Highs stuck in the 40s, making it feel like March, and wind chills in the 30s. Our average high temperature this time of year is in the lower 60s.