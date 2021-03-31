VSP investigating fatal crash involving deputy with Culpeper Co. Sheriff’s Office

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a car and an on-duty deputy with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
VSP says the crash happened on Route 3, near Carrico Mills Road, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Investigators say a 2012 Nissan Altima on Route 669 was in the process of crossing Rt. 3 when it pulled into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe in the westbound lane. The Chevy, which is owned by the sheriff’s office was not able to avoid striking the Nissan in the side.
The driver of the Nissan, 65-year-old Helen M. Quarles of Locust Grove, died at the scene. VSP says Quarles was wearing a seat belt.
The deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
