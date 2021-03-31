VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Augusta County Tuesday, March 30.
VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-64 W, near the 87.8 mile marker, at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday.
A 2001 Kenworth T800 dump truck was in the center lane when one of its tires ruptured. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail and an embankment before overturning.
The driver, 65-year-old David W. Cook of Madison, died at the scene. VSP says he was not wearing a seat belt and was fully ejected from the vehicle.
