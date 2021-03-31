Virginia football returns to the field for Spring Practice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was on the field for its first practice of the spring on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers will have fifteen practices overall.
Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is back for his junior season.
Armstrong had 18 touchdowns passes, and threw for more than 21-hundred yards last season.
He also rushed for close to 700-yards, and scored five times on the ground.
UVA went 5-5 last year, and opted not to play in the postseason.
Their Spring Game is scheduled for May 1st.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.