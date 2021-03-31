UVA Baseball scores late to beat George Washington 7-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team broke open a 1-1 ballgame with four runs in the 8th inning, and two more in the 9th, and the Cavaliers defeated George Washington 7-2 on Tuesday in Arlington.
Mac Cotier went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBI for the ‘Hoos.
Devin Ortiz drove in two runs, and scored once. The senior has 10 RBI in his last seven games
UVA used seven pitchers in the game, and junior Zach Messinger earned is his second win of the season.
Virginia (11-13, 4-11) opens a three-game series at Georgia Tech on Thursday.
