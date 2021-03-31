PVCC poised to help people use new tuition-free community college program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam recently signed legislation creating the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back, or G3 program, which makes tuition-free community college available to low and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.
The initiative targets health care, information technology and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education as some of the key industries. Piedmont Virginia Community College offers programs in all five areas, and is excited to be able to help a wider part of the community rebound after COVID-19.
“This allows individuals to really kind of change their lives and recover in ways that that I think are particularly needed at our and our region,” V.P. for Instruction and Student Services John Donnelly said.
The G3 program will begin to offer financial assistance to students for the fall semester at PVCC. Advisors are available to help students through the application process
The program offers assistance to cover tuition and fees, as well as expenses such as food, transportation, and child care for eligible students at Virginia two-year public institutions.
