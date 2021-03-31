No. 19 Virginia Tech beats UVA softball 9-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team fell 9-1 against No. 19 Virginia Tech on Tuesday at Palmer Park.
UVA was trailing 8-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 5th inning, when Emma McBride drove in Abigail Barber with a two out single to break up the shutout.
The run was also the first time the ‘Hoos have scored against their rivals since 2018.
Kelsey Brown went 3-for-4 for the Hokies, but Jayme Bailey delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing triple in the top of the 4th.
Virginia (8-17, 4-13 ACC) begins a three-game series at home against Boston College on Thursday.
