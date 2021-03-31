Giant Food: 152 pharmacy locations now offering COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Food says all of its in-store pharmacies in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. are now offering the coronavirus vaccine to eligible residents.
The company said its announcement Wednesday, March 31, that the type of vaccine available - Moderna, Pfizer, and/or Johnson & Johnson - is dependent on specific locations.
“We’re honored to have the privilege of now being able to offer the vaccine at all 152 of our pharmacy locations to further assist in efforts to help our communities recover from the pandemic,” Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations Paul Zvanley said.
Giant Food’s pharmacists began administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia back in February.
For more information, visit giantfood.com/covid-info.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.