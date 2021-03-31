Community Public Charter School has region’s only IB Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ Community Public Charter School is in its first year of the International Baccalaureate program.
The program gives 11th and 12th grade students an opportunity to take more in-depth classes with the possibility of earning some college credit.
“[There’s] less focus on trying to learn all the content and more on trying to prepare them to become that student that can be successful in college,” IB Coordinator Josh Flaherty said. “A little bit narrower focus in content, but more depth in what they learn about it.”
“IB, instead of testing you for the reason of being hard, it tests you for the reason to see how much you care,” student Owen Sellers said. “It lets you care more about your things and instead of just kind of memorizing a textbook for an AP [Advanced Placement] test. I feel like I’m learning things that I care about, that I can write about on the IB test.”
Students have the ability to take individual International Baccalaureate courses or complete the entire two-year program to earn an IB diploma.
Albemarle County Public Schools says this is the only school with the IB program in this region.
