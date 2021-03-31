BRHD launches new vaccination website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is continuing to get vaccination information out there to the public with the help of a community partner.
Red Light Management is helping BRHD organize coronavirus vaccine information for people online through BlueRidgeCOVID.org.
“That partnership is just about providing a one-stop shop for some information sharing to the community and adds to the growing partnership that we’ve had with Red Light throughout the last three months and almost four months now,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
This will serve as a resource to answer frequently asked questions about vaccines, provide the latest preregistration information, display an updated vaccine dashboard, and post job opportunities.
“The new website is an idea that was brought to us, so that people could go to one location and sort of see a menu of different options that’s available for whether that’s accessing appointments, understanding where vaccinations are occurring, or just getting general information about vaccine,” McKay said.
The new website can be accessed in both English and Spanish.
