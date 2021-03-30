Wet Wednesday to Finish March. Late Week April Chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful and pleasant late March day, changes set to unfold for the mid and late week. Rain in advance of the next approaching cold front, will return Wednesday. Periods of rain and possibly a few PM storms. Overall rain amounts at this time nearing or exceeding one inch.
Behind this front, for the late week and the first days of April, a much colder air mass will settle across the East, as a dip or trough in the jet stream moves overhead. This will make for windy and chilly days, highs in the 40s for the late week and morning lows below freezing by the end of the week. Temperatures after a cold start Saturday morning will begin a rebound and make for a pleasant Easter weekend.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, few storms possible. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Early AM rain or snow shower. Clouds and sun, windy and sharply colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s .
Friday: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows 20s to near 30.
Saturday: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s.
