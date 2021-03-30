UVA student gains popularity across Charlottesville with new custom ice cream business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student is serving up big business to satisfy your sweet tooth in Charlottesville.
Second-year Sophie Tran started making personalized ice cream pints as a hobby but decided to make it a real business venture called YourChurn. She scoops together clever names, labels, and concoctions based on her customer’s specific taste.
“Right now it’s mid-term time so I’ve been getting a lot of orders that are ‘for after my ortho exam I want to celebrate with a pint’ or ‘after my accounting exam I want to celebrate with a pint,’” Tran said. “That’s the lovely thing about ice cream and especially customization, it can be for an occasion or whenever you just want one.”
YourChurn offers ten different flavor combinations to mix in with a large choice of toppings such as cookie dough, brownie bites, and more. It offers dairy-free flavors as well.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.