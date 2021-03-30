UVA sophomore Justin McKoy entering NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A third member of the Virginia men’s basketball team has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, as on Tuesday, sophomore Justin McKoy announced his intention to transfer.
McKoy played in 19 of UVA’s 25 games this season, and made four starts.
He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
The 6-foot-10 small forward was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
He is the third member of the Cavaliers to enter the Portal this offseason, joining Casey Morsell and Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
College athletes who transfer this year will be eligible to play immediately, rather than having to sit out one year, and all student-athletes have received an extra season of eligibility, due to the pandemic.
