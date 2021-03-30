Tom Tom Foundation kicks off two-week race and equity conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Foundation kicks off its two-week Race and Equity Conference Tuesday. This year it is called ‘From Classroom To Boardroom.’
The conference focuses on how many racial inequities often start in schools and disadvantage people later in life. Many panelists from several different backgrounds will host virtual conversations to shed light on these issues.
“We’ve put together sessions that really highlight the inequities in the workplace right now and trying to provide solutions to overcome those,” Chelsea Woodfolk, the Tom Tom Foundation marketing manager said.
As a part of the conference, Tom Tom partnered with PVCC to host a virtual Career Development Expo on Friday, April 2.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.