Republican Party of Virginia to have 37 convention sites for nominating process

“Why would I participate in such a grotesque aberration of what a democracy or republic should look like? Then I think maybe I should participate in this disgusting aberration because if I don’t what other normal people will? That’s the issue that you have is that a convention does not attract 9-5 people who go to work, people who own businesses, people who want to live a life where the government leaves them alone, but still wants them there when they need a little bit of help,” Riggleman said.