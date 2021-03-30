Race for Charlottesville City Council continues, Hill not seeking a second term

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council candidates are now on the campaign trail to fill two seats currently held by Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Heather Hill.
Yas Washington will now run as an Independent. She did not collect enough signatures to be on the primary ballot.
Heather Hill is not running again, but wants to serve the city in a different capacity.
“Frankly, this has just taken its toll, both in terms of the community and all that it’s been facing, and me personally,” Hill said. “There’s been a lot of changes within City Hall over the last few years. There are many things about the environment that have been challenging and I certainly am in a position where I want to continue the good work and find other ways to support the city.”
The four democratic candidates are Carl Brown, Juandiego Wade, Joshua Carp, and Brian Pinkston. Mayor Walker said she would run again but has not come out with any official announcement yet.
