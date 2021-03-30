Nonprofit feeding families for Easter in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - L.e.g.a.c.i. eats is giving back to people in Charlottesville by delivering homemade Easter dinners on Sixth Street.
The organization partnered with Portico Church to deliver 150 meals to 25 different families Tuesday, March 30, along with some fresh bread made by co-founders of l.e.g.a.c.i. eats, Steve Easton and Jocelynn Helmbrecht.
Portico Church Pastor Desmond Glenn handed out the meals along with Easter bags made by Monticello Associates.
“One of the first events we thought about doing together is something I had in place where we just love on the communities that surround us. So we’re doing a meal to one of the nearby communities around a smaller community,” Glenn said. “I know it’s not Easter just yet, but it’s just a great opportunity to just really provide food and just really love on the community.”
Starting at the end of April, l.e.g.a.c.i. eats will be back at Portico Church to provide meals for kids and their families.
“After Easter, we’re going to plan on doing something twice a month starting at the end of April,” Easton said. “We’re going to be here between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Portico. We’re going to make snack boxes and we’re going to be handing them out here. We will also take care of any families that walk up.”
