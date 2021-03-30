Local Food Hub approaches 100th market milestone, moves to new location

By Riley Wyant | March 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 10:44 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Food Hub is very close to reaching its 100th market milestone as it celebrates its one-year anniversary.

The drive-through market is now operating out of a new location at Seminole Square with more space. The food hub helped dozens of farmers and other vendors who saw their sales plummet due to COVID-19.

“When we started these markets, we had no idea how long they would go, everyone sort of thought the pandemic would be over in a couple of months so it felt like a very temporary thing,” Portia Boggs said. “Now we’ve realized this is more of a permanent thing, we have a place here in this community filling this need.”

The markets run every Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on a pre-order basis.

