Jabri Abdur-Rahim enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-7 guard is the second Cavalier player to signal his decision to transfer, joining sophomore Casey Morsell, who made his announcement last Thursday.
Abdur-Rahim was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
He played in eight games for the ‘Hoos this season, .scoring seven points total, with two rebounds and two assists.
Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and his uncle, Amir Abdur-Rahim, is the head coach at Kennesaw State University.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
