Jabri Abdur-Rahim enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Jabri Abdur-Rahim enters NCAA Transfer Portal
UVA freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Source: UVA Athletics)
By Mike Shiers | March 29, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 9:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-7 guard is the second Cavalier player to signal his decision to transfer, joining sophomore Casey Morsell, who made his announcement last Thursday.

Abdur-Rahim was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

He played in eight games for the ‘Hoos this season, .scoring seven points total, with two rebounds and two assists.

Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and his uncle, Amir Abdur-Rahim, is the head coach at Kennesaw State University.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.