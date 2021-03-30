Deadline to renew Albemarle Co. real estate tax relief is April 1

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County offers real estate tax relief to elderly and/or permanently disabled persons who qualify.
If they received tax relief last year, then they must file an application or certification renewal by April 1 to determine eligibility prior to the June 25, 2021 real estate tax bills.
Property owners who are at least 65 years old or disabled and meet the income requirements are eligible to file.
If you need to apply for assistance for the first time you have until October 31 to file for tax relief for 2022
Information on the program can be found on the Albemarle County website here
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.