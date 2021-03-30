CRHA Housing Choice Voucer Program waitlist now open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority says more than 500 applications have already been submitted to a waitlist that has only been open since 9 a.m. Monday, March 29.
Applications are available through a new portal on the CRHA website. If anyone is having trouble accessing the portal, CRHA is advising you to call (434) 326-4672 for assistance and not to let that be the reason why you don’t apply.
Melinda Hite with CRHA says you better not wait to get you application in.
“It is first come first serve,” she said. “The applications are placed on the waitlist by time and date of application and then anyone who works or lives in the City of Charlottesville takes a preference above the applicants who do not have that application.”
The application will close at 4 p.m. Friday, April 2, and CRHA doesn’t anticipate the waitlist reopening in 2021.
Click here for a link to the application portal.
