Charlottesville Ixtatan Foundation looking to build more schools in Guatemala to fight border crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One group in Charlottesville is trying to fight the border crisis by giving children in Guatemala more educational resources.
The Ixtatan Foundation’s Development Director Elias Alonzo says many Mayan children migrate to the border because they do not have the educational opportunities at home. That is why they are looking to build more high schools in Guatemalan villages to prevent this from happening.
Alonzo says he grew up in Guatemala and saw the educational disparities first-hand. Luckily, he was able to get a scholarship to go to school in the United States. Now, he is paying it forward in his career with Ixtatan.
“What I tell people is if I had $3 million right now, I would build 10 schools,” Alonzo said. “That would prevent annually 600 kids from leaving their communities every year.”
The Ixtatan Foundation has one high school in Guatemala now called Seeds of WisdommSchool. To find out how to help fund more schools, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.