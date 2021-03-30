Applications open for Princess for a Day program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An organization with the goal of empowering young women and growing their self-esteem is taking applications.
Princess for a Day aims to teach the importance of self-acceptance and embracing the power of womanhood for ages 3-17.
The young ladies take monthly classes through the summer, teaching them a variety of skills that all lead up to a red carpet event .
“It is fabulous, they come in in gowns, they’re dressed from top to bottom,” Program Director Coressa Williams said.
Applications will close on Friday, April 9. You can find a link to register here.
