Applications open for Princess for a Day program

Applications open for Princess for a Day program
Girls age 3-17 can now apply to "Princess for a Day." Photo courtesy Coressa Williams (Source: wvir)
By Daniel Grimes | March 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 4:36 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An organization with the goal of empowering young women and growing their self-esteem is taking applications.

Princess for a Day aims to teach the importance of self-acceptance and embracing the power of womanhood for ages 3-17.

The young ladies take monthly classes through the summer, teaching them a variety of skills that all lead up to a red carpet event .

“It is fabulous, they come in in gowns, they’re dressed from top to bottom,” Program Director Coressa Williams said.

Applications will close on Friday, April 9. You can find a link to register here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.