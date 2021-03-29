VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

By NBC29 Newsroom | March 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 3:36 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Greene County over the weekend.

VSP says it responded to a crash along Route 33, near Moore Road, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. A 2018 Yamaha Moped reportedly crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo head-on.

The driver of the Yamaha, 48-year-old Adilio Lara-Lemus of Barboursville, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

