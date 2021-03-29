UVA library system sharing revelations after year documenting COVID-19 pandemic

“A lot of the things that occur - anti-masks protests and things like that - all occurred in 1918. I felt like I was reading current events. It’s interesting to see that 100 years later, somethings change, and somethings don’t,” Cavanaugh said. “Initially, we all thought it was going to be two weeks, three weeks, whatever. So we were doing things that you would do in an emergency. As this goes by, this is no longer an emergency, this is part of our lives.”