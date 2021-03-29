Mechanical issue causes tractor-trailer to catch fire on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer fire caused the shut down of Interstate 95 north and south in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Troopers were called around 4:36 p.m. to the vehicle fire at mile-marker 125.
Officials said the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading north when it caught on fire due to a mechanical issue.
The 35-year-old driver from Virginia Beach was not injured.
The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper.
All lanes of I-95 north and south in the area were closed for a period of time.
VDOT crews detoured northbound traffic at exit 118 to Route 1 for a few hours.
