Mechanical issue causes tractor-trailer to catch fire on I-95

The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 10:58 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer fire caused the shut down of Interstate 95 north and south in Spotsylvania County on Monday.

Troopers were called around 4:36 p.m. to the vehicle fire at mile-marker 125.

Officials said the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading north when it caught on fire due to a mechanical issue.

The 35-year-old driver from Virginia Beach was not injured.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper.

All lanes of I-95 north and south in the area were closed for a period of time.

VDOT crews detoured northbound traffic at exit 118 to Route 1 for a few hours.

