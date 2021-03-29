Sunny and seasonal

Late week chills

By David Rogers | March 29, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 8:07 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine can be expected today. Temperatures will be seasonal, but warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front. We are tracking the front which will bring rain throughout the region Wednesday. Once the front moves east, colder air will begin to filter in for the late week. Easter weekend looks great .Sunny and milder. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Clearing & breezy, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

