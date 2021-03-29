Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine can be expected today. Temperatures will be seasonal, but warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front. We are tracking the front which will bring rain throughout the region Wednesday. Once the front moves east, colder air will begin to filter in for the late week. Easter weekend looks great .Sunny and milder. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Clearing & breezy, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
