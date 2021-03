Senior Alert activated for missing 78-year-old Chesterfield man

THE CHESTERFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR JOSEPH MAX LOSEE, RACE: WHITE, SEX: MALE, AGE 78 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FEET 4 INCHES, WEIGHT 153 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES, AND GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON MARCH 28, 2021, AT 0900 HOURS WALKING AWAY FROM RIDGEDALE PARKWAY IN CHESTERFIELD VIRGINIA. HE IS POSSIBLY WEARING LIGHT COLORED PANTS, GREEN PLAID FLANNEL SHIRT, TAN COLORED HAT AND WINTER BOOTS.