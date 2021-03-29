Palm Sunday during pandemic causes changes to standard procedure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March 28 is Palm Sunday and many churches are having to change their procedures due to COVID-19.
In the church, Palm Sunday refers to Jesus’s arrival to Jerusalem and signifies the start of “Holy Week.”
At Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish at the University of Virginia, Father Mario Calabrese says although, some aspects of the Palm Sunday Service are different this year, he’s thankful a limited amount of people will be able to attend.
“We still aren’t able to use books, or missiles, so we’re giving out programs that they can just throw away, handing out palms with gloves on, so we’re taking all the precautions we can take,” he said.
Calabrese also says all of the parish’s services require pre-registration and the capacity in the church is significantly reduced for social distancing.
