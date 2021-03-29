Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free community college for low, middle-income students

“Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Governor Northam in the release. “The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise.”