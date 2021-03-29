Gordonsville Municipal Airport gets $1M grant for runway rehab project

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Gordonsville Municipal Airport is set to receive more than $1 million for runway, taxiway, and rehabilitation projects.
The Virginia Aviation Board has awarded the funding to the Town of Gordonsville to regrade the runway and widen it to current state standards from 40 to 50 feet, as well as repave it.
New lighting outside the parameter of the runway will also be added.
“This allows us to take the first very important step making our airport viable, making our runway safe,” Town Manager Deborah Kendall said. “That will allow us to take next steps to improve the airport with other projects that we have on the horizon.”
Kendall says they hope to start the project in early this summer, and it’s possible they could be finished with the project early next year.
