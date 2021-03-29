Container ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’

Last Tuesday, the skyscraper-sized Ever Given got stuck sideways in the crucial waterway, creating a massive traffic jam. The obstruction has held up $9 billion each day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, were still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens were taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip — a detour that adds some two weeks to journeys and costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs.