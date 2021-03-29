CAT to remain fare-free for the next 3 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Transit (CAT) will remain fare-free for the next three years.
Funding from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan are allowing the transit service to operate with free rides.
CAT Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin says this eliminates many barriers to access to transportation.
A study will be taking place soon to determine if the fare-free program will be sustainable following this three year period.
