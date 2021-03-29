Burley Middle chorus raising money for Shelter for Help in Emergency

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An all-female chorus at Burley Middle School is teaming up with several different musical groups across central Virginia to raise money for a shelter helping survivors of domestic violence.
The group held their WinterSongs concert Saturday night to raise money for Shelter for Help in Emergency. Though it wasn’t their first time raising money through song, it was the first time they did it virtually.
The concert focuses on women’s empowerment and safety in relationships. Students and attendees also got to take part in several discussions with prominent women in the music world.
“We are going to be communicate with each other and we are going to find ways to use our music, to use our ability to spread a message, to spread education, to offer support for each other, and even though we are in a weird year where we’re doing it virtually, we are still doing it,” said Craig Jennings, the middle school’s choral director.
In the past, the concert has raised thousands of dollars for the shelter. The group is hoping to raise a good amount of money again, despite the concert being online and not in-person.
