Augusta County store clerk injured in robbery, suspect arrested

On March 28, 2021 at approximately 0923, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Country Store, located at 587 Mt. Torrey Rd. Lyndhurst, for a report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that the female suspect entered the store and demanded cigarettes. The suspect then allegedly went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes, and left the store on foot. Deputies located the suspect, Crystal Dawn Cox, 39 of Lyndhurst, and arrested her without incident. The store clerk sustained minor injuries (facial) as a result of the alleged assault. Cox is charged with 1 count of Robbery and is being held without bond in MRRJ.