Augusta County store clerk injured in robbery, suspect arrested

LYNDHURST, Va. (WVIR) - A store clerk in Lyndhurst is recovering after being assaulted during a robbery over a single pack of cigarettes.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says Lyndhurst resident Crystal Dawn Cox, 39, entered The Country Store on Mt Torrey Road just before 9:30 a.m., when police say she demanded cigarettes from the cashier.
When the clerk did not respond, Cox allegedly went behind the counter and assaulted the cashier. Then, she stole a pack and ran away.
The clerk suffered a minor facial injury.
Cox was arrested shortly after the assault by the ACSO. She is charged with one count of Robbery and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
AUGUSTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE -- 3/28/21
On March 28, 2021 at approximately 0923, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Country Store, located at 587 Mt. Torrey Rd. Lyndhurst, for a report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that the female suspect entered the store and demanded cigarettes. The suspect then allegedly went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes, and left the store on foot. Deputies located the suspect, Crystal Dawn Cox, 39 of Lyndhurst, and arrested her without incident. The store clerk sustained minor injuries (facial) as a result of the alleged assault. Cox is charged with 1 count of Robbery and is being held without bond in MRRJ.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.