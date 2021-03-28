VDH: 615,366 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 10,198 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 615,366 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 28.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,392.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,198, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,335,364, an increase of 24,257 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,243, 33 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,258, Charlottesville = 3,814, Fluvanna County = 1,565, Greene County = 1,116, Louisa County = 1,782, Nelson County = 861.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,380, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,141, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,327, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,241.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,258, Fauquier County = 4,234, Madison County = 559, Orange County = 1,991, Rappahannock County = 319.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Charlottesville: Regents School = 14 cases and 0 deaths.
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, March 27 - 613,974 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 613,974 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, March 27.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,912.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,178, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,311,107, an increase of 36,356 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,210, 66 more than yesterday.
Friday, March 26 - 612,062 COVID-19 Cases:
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 612,062 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, March 26.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,799.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,154, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,274,751, an increase of 30,509 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,144, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,220, Charlottesville = 3,800, Fluvanna County = 1,557, Greene County = 1,104, Louisa County = 1,773, Nelson County = 857.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,373, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 865, Harrisonburg = 6,124, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,440, Rockingham County = 6,311, Staunton = 2,517, Waynesboro = 2,231.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,247, Fauquier County = 4,220, Madison County = 558, Orange County = 1,977, Rappahannock County = 316.
Thursday, March 25 - 610,263 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,559.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,147, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,244,242 an increase of 36,525 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,087, 50 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,210, Charlottesville = 3,800, Fluvanna County = 1,556, Greene County = 1,098, Louisa County = 1,770, Nelson County = 856.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,367, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 864, Harrisonburg = 6,103, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,436, Rockingham County = 6,296, Staunton = 2,512, Waynesboro = 2,224.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,242, Fauquier County = 4,214, Madison County = 557, Orange County = 1,974, Rappahannock County = 316.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: Augusta Health = 51 cases and * deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: Regents School = 13 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, March 24 - 608,704 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,470.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,143, 6 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,207,717, an increase of 33,269 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,037, 89 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,197, Charlottesville = 3,789, Fluvanna County = 1,553, Greene County = 1,084, Louisa County = 1,765, Nelson County = 852.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,358, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 864, Harrisonburg = 6,095, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,433, Rockingham County = 6,289, Staunton = 2,511, Waynesboro = 2,222.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,235, Fauquier County = 4,209, Madison County = 555, Orange County = 1,965, Rappahannock County = 315.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: Augusta Health = 51 cases and * deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: Regents School = 13 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
Tuesday, March 23 - 607,234 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,137, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,174,448, an increase of 23,928 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,948, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,176, Charlottesville = 3,771, Fluvanna County = 1,500, Greene County = 1,083, Louisa County = 1,764, Nelson County = 848.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,342, Bath County = 249, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,077, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,149, Rockbridge County = 1,433, Rockingham County = 6,280, Staunton = 2,506, Waynesboro = 2,213.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,225, Fauquier County = 4,190, Madison County = 556, Orange County = 1,957, Rappahannock County = 314.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
Monday, March 22 - 605,967 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,063.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,127, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,150,520, an increase of 13,993 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,820, 28 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,170, Charlottesville = 3,765, Fluvanna County = 1,486, Greene County = 1,079, Louisa County = 1,756, Nelson County = 848.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,334, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,066, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,148, Rockbridge County = 1,431, Rockingham County = 6,260, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,208.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,210, Fauquier County = 4,177, Madison County = 555, Orange County = 1,954, Rappahannock County = 315.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, March 21 - 604,904 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 604,904 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 21.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,159.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,117, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,136,527, an increase of 21,991 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,792, 34 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,161, Charlottesville = 3,760, Fluvanna County = 1,454, Greene County = 1,073, Louisa County = 1,749, Nelson County = 847.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,330, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 862, Harrisonburg = 6,051, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,146, Rockbridge County = 1,434, Rockingham County = 6,247, Staunton = 2,506, Waynesboro = 2,207.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,207, Fauquier County = 4,175, Madison County = 554, Orange County = 1,952, Rappahannock County = 315.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, March 20 - 603,745 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,563.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,104, 12 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,114,536, an increase of 34,424 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,758, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,137, Charlottesville = 3,755, Fluvanna County = 1,451, Greene County = 1,071, Louisa County = 1,744, Nelson County = 845.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,323, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,037, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,145, Rockbridge County = 1,431, Rockingham County = 6,236, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,206.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,206, Fauquier County = 4,166, Madison County = 551, Orange County = 1,944, Rappahannock County = 314.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, March 19 - 602,182 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,632.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,092, 90 less than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,080,112, an increase of 36,853 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,711, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,125, Charlottesville = 3,752, Fluvanna County = 1,451, Greene County = 1,062, Louisa County = 1,739, Nelson County = 843.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,314, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 858, Harrisonburg = 6,018, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,143, Rockbridge County = 1,427, Rockingham County = 6,218, Staunton = 2,504, Waynesboro = 2,201.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,197, Fauquier County = 4,158, Madison County = 550, Orange County = 1,934, Rappahannock County = 313.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Culpeper: Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center = 53 cases and 7 deaths
Thursday, March 18 - 600,550 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,082.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,182, 28 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,043,259, an increase of 42,777 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,611, 94 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,102, Charlottesville = 3,745, Fluvanna County = 1,448, Greene County = 1,060, Louisa County = 1,730, Nelson County = 843.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,306, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,987, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,139, Rockbridge County = 1,428, Rockingham County = 6,205, Staunton = 2,500, Waynesboro = 2,199.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,189, Fauquier County = 4,138, Madison County = 550, Orange County = 1,929, Rappahannock County = 313.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, March 17 - 598,468 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,327.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,154, 50 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,000,482, an increase of 30,046 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,517, 78 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,081, Charlottesville = 3,738, Fluvanna County = 1,443, Greene County = 1,055, Louisa County = 1,728, Nelson County = 842.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,297, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 856, Harrisonburg = 5,961, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,140, Rockbridge County = 1,426, Rockingham County = 6,187, Staunton = 2,495, Waynesboro = 2,197.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,185, Fauquier County = 4,121, Madison County = 549, Orange County = 1,924, Rappahannock County = 313.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, March 16 - 597,141 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,276.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,104, 44 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,970,436, an increase of 25,928 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,439, 116 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,063, Charlottesville = 3,730, Fluvanna County = 1,433, Greene County = 1,053, Louisa County = 1,722, Nelson County = 842.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,294, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,939, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,140, Rockbridge County = 1,414, Rockingham County = 6,175, Staunton = 2,496, Waynesboro = 2,191.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,181, Fauquier County = 4,115, Madison County = 548, Orange County = 1,919, Rappahannock County = 311.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, March 15 - 595,865 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,130.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,060, 41 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,944,508, an increase of 18,281 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,323, 26 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,055, Charlottesville = 3,723, Fluvanna County = 1,410, Greene County = 1,051, Louisa County = 1,719, Nelson County = 839.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,285, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,927, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,137, Rockbridge County = 1,418, Rockingham County = 6,175, Staunton = 2,492, Waynesboro = 2,185.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,163, Fauquier County = 4,098, Madison County = 547, Orange County = 1,914, Rappahannock County = 310.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, March 14 - 594,735 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,173.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,019, 34 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,926,227, an increase of 23,965 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,297, 35more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,045, Charlottesville = 3,720, Fluvanna County = 1,335, Greene County = 1,045, Louisa County = 1,714, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,279, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 854, Harrisonburg = 5,920, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,133, Rockbridge County = 1,418, Rockingham County = 6,172, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,185.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,160, Fauquier County = 4,089, Madison County = 546, Orange County = 1,911, Rappahannock County = 310.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, March 13 - 593,562 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,348.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,985, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,902,262, an increase of 34,878 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,262, 46 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,039, Charlottesville = 3,711, Fluvanna County = 1,333, Greene County = 1,035, Louisa County = 1,712, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,277, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 853, Harrisonburg = 5,916, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,134, Rockbridge County = 1,410, Rockingham County = 6,160, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,184.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,155, Fauquier County = 4,080, Madison County = 546, Orange County = 1,910, Rappahannock County = 310.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, March 12 - 590,625 COVID-19 cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,589.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,961, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,867,384, an increase of 40,801 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,216, 155 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,025, Charlottesville = 3,702, Fluvanna County = 1,321, Greene County = 1,032, Louisa County = 1,709, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,267, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 852, Harrisonburg = 5,902, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,130, Rockbridge County = 1,392, Rockingham County = 6,154, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,177.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,151, Fauquier County = 4,073, Madison County = 545, Orange County = 1,902, Rappahannock County = 311.
Schools, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 30 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, March 11 - **DATA MISSING**
Wednesday, March 10 - 589,375 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,246.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,849, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,793,278, an increase of 31,864 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,925, 84 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,988, Charlottesville = 3,689, Fluvanna County = 1,315, Greene County = 1,028, Louisa County = 1,703, Nelson County = 833.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,258, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 850, Harrisonburg = 5,845, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,129, Rockbridge County = 1,355, Rockingham County = 6,141, Staunton = 2,488, Waynesboro = 2,171.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,140, Fauquier County = 4,051, Madison County = 543, Orange County = 1,896, Rappahannock County = 308.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: The Covenant School = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 31 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, March 9 - 588,129 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,537.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,790, 107 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,761,414, an increase of 28,321 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,841, 136 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,979, Charlottesville = 3,679, Fluvanna County = 1,313, Greene County = 1,028, Louisa County = 1,702, Nelson County = 829.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,253, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 848, Harrisonburg = 5,822, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,128, Rockbridge County = 1,339, Rockingham County = 6,135, Staunton = 2,483, Waynesboro = 2,168.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,131, Fauquier County = 4,036, Madison County = 542, Orange County = 1,891, Rappahannock County = 308.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: The Covenant School = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 31 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, March 8 - 586,592 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 892.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,683, 87 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,733,093, an increase of 16,211 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,705, 44 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,977, Charlottesville = 3,677, Fluvanna County = 1,309, Greene County = 1,025, Louisa County = 1,698, Nelson County = 824.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,251, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 847, Harrisonburg = 5,809, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,127, Rockbridge County = 1,316, Rockingham County = 6,126, Staunton = 2,478, Waynesboro = 2,165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,127, Fauquier County = 4,025, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,878, Rappahannock County = 308.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: The Covenant School = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Fluvanna: Fork Union Military Academy = 31 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, March 7 - 587,700 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,163.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,596, 77 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,716,882, an increase of 25,140 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,661, 24 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,973, Charlottesville = 3,672, Fluvanna County = 1,308, Greene County = 1,022, Louisa County = 1,697, Nelson County = 819.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,246, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 847, Harrisonburg = 5,802, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,125, Rockbridge County = 1,315, Rockingham County = 6,123, Staunton = 2,473, Waynesboro = 2,165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,123, Fauquier County = 4,020, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,874, Rappahannock County = 308.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: The Covenant School = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, March 6 - 584,537 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,477.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,519, 91 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,691,742, an increase of 36,948 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,637, 123 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,964, Charlottesville = 3,669, Fluvanna County = 1,307, Greene County = 1,017, Louisa County = 1,693, Nelson County = 810.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,242, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 846, Harrisonburg = 5,794, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,125, Rockbridge County = 1,309, Rockingham County = 6,117, Staunton = 2,472, Waynesboro = 2,162.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,121, Fauquier County = 4,007, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,871, Rappahannock County = 306.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta: The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Charlottesville: The Covenant School = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, March 5 - 583,060 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,652.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,428, 71 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,654,794, an increase of 38,461 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,514, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,946, Charlottesville = 3,663, Fluvanna County = 1,303, Greene County = 1,014, Louisa County = 1,690, Nelson County = 786.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,232, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 846, Harrisonburg = 5,777, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,123, Rockbridge County = 1,307, Rockingham County = 6,109, Staunton = 2,466, Waynesboro = 2,159.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,118, Fauquier County = 3,994, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,869, Rappahannock County = 305.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, March 4 - 581,408 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,300.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,357, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,616,333, an increase of 36,338 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,414, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,925, Charlottesville = 3,660, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,012, Louisa County = 1,693, Nelson County = 778.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,216, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 843, Harrisonburg = 5,761, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,122, Rockbridge County = 1,298, Rockingham County = 6,091, Staunton = 2,454, Waynesboro = 2,154.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,109, Fauquier County = 3,981, Madison County = 535, Orange County = 1,867, Rappahannock County = 303.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, March 3 - 580,108 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,549.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,326 , 383 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,579,995, an increase of 32,300 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,354, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,898, Charlottesville = 3,662, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,009, Louisa County = 1,692, Nelson County = 774.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,220, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 843, Harrisonburg = 5,748, Highland County = 92, Lexington = 1,119, Rockbridge County = 1,291, Rockingham County = 6,077, Staunton = 2,449, Waynesboro = 2,153.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,103, Fauquier County = 3,979, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,862, Rappahannock County = 300.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, March 2 - 578,559 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,385.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,943, 160 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,547,695, an increase of 25,829 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,258, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,867, Charlottesville = 3,636, Fluvanna County = 1,299, Greene County = 1,006, Louisa County = 1,691, Nelson County = 771.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,206, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 842, Harrisonburg = 5,733, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,120, Rockbridge County = 1,281, Rockingham County = 6,061, Staunton = 2,446, Waynesboro = 2,149.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,093, Fauquier County = 3,968, Madison County = 533, Orange County = 1,854, Rappahannock County = 300.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, March 1 - 577,174 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,124.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,783, 231 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,521,866 an increase of 17,188 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,158, 43 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,850, Charlottesville = 3,642, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,004, Louisa County = 1,691, Nelson County = 768.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,200, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 839, Harrisonburg = 5,723, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,116, Rockbridge County = 1,278, Rockingham County = 6,052, Staunton = 2,435, Waynesboro = 2,142.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,075, Fauquier County = 3,952, Madison County = 533, Orange County = 1,849, Rappahannock County = 299.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, February 28 - 576,050 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,736.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,382, 170 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,115, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,475,156, an increase of 29,522 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,840, Charlottesville = 3,624, Fluvanna County = 1,299, Greene County = 1,002, Louisa County = 1,687, Nelson County = 767.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,196, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 838, Harrisonburg = 5,715, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,108, Rockbridge County = 1,279, Rockingham County = 6,046, Staunton = 2,431, Waynesboro = 2,141.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,065, Fauquier County = 3,946, Madison County = 532, Orange County = 1,841, Rappahannock County = 299.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, February 27 - Missing
Friday, February 26 - 572,639 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,657.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,197, 234 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,437,666 an increase of 38,143 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,978, 107 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,807, Charlottesville = 3,574, Fluvanna County = 1,294, Greene County = 999, Louisa County = 1,682, Nelson County = 761.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,178, Bath County = 243, Buena Vista = 836, Harrisonburg = 5,685, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,102, Rockbridge County = 1,270, Rockingham County = 6,017, Staunton = 2,418, Waynesboro = 2,124.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,056, Fauquier County = 3,923, Madison County = 530, Orange County = 1,814, Rappahannock County = 297.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 23 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, February 25 - 570,982 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,036.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,963, 156 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,399,523 an increase of 46,454 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,871, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,796, Charlottesville = 3,550, Fluvanna County = 1,288, Greene County = 996, Louisa County = 1,675, Nelson County = 762.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,156, Bath County = 243, Buena Vista = 835, Harrisonburg = 5,662, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,094, Rockbridge County = 1,266, Rockingham County = 6,002, Staunton = 2,407, Waynesboro = 2,114.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,046, Fauquier County = 3,912, Madison County = 529, Orange County = 1,811, Rappahannock County = 296.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 23 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, February 24 - 568,946 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,907.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,807, 149 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,353,069, an increase of 36,835 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,798, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,759, Charlottesville = 3,529, Fluvanna County = 1,282, Greene County = 994, Louisa County = 1,672, Nelson County = 756.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,144, Bath County = 242, Buena Vista = 833, Harrisonburg = 5,652, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,087, Rockbridge County = 1,267, Rockingham County = 5,991, Staunton = 2,392, Waynesboro = 2,113.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,034, Fauquier County = 3,904, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,800, Rappahannock County = 292.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 23 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, February 23 - 567,039 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,769.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,658, 172 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,316,234, an increase of 27,640 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,698, 168 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,679, Charlottesville = 3,519, Fluvanna County = 1,280, Greene County = 986, Louisa County = 1,671, Nelson County = 755.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,139, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 829, Harrisonburg = 5,642, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,088, Rockbridge County = 1,248, Rockingham County = 5,987, Staunton = 2,388, Waynesboro = 2,110.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,028, Fauquier County = 3,892, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,795, Rappahannock County = 293.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 23 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, February 22 - 565,270 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,155.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,486, 155 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,288,594, an increase of 18,069 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,530, 49 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,641, Charlottesville = 3,519, Fluvanna County = 1,281, Greene County = 978, Louisa County = 1,666, Nelson County = 748.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,130, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 827, Harrisonburg = 5,642, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,083, Rockbridge County = 1,248, Rockingham County = 5,986, Staunton = 2,383, Waynesboro = 2,111.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,021, Fauquier County = 3,879, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,789, Rappahannock County = 290.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Waynesboro: Fishburne Military School = 23 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, February 21 - 564,115 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,303.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,331, 134 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,270,525, an increase of 27,725 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,481, 45 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,630, Charlottesville = 3,508, Fluvanna County = 1,277, Greene County = 979, Louisa County = 1,662, Nelson County = 746.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,124, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 826, Harrisonburg = 5,635, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,083, Rockbridge County = 1,240, Rockingham County = 5,983, Staunton = 2,380, Waynesboro = 2,107.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,012, Fauquier County = 3,860, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,788, Rappahannock County = 289.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, February 20 - 561,812 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,882.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,197, 99 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,242,800, an increase of 38,143 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,436, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,579, Charlottesville = 3,434, Fluvanna County = 1,274, Greene County = 974, Louisa County = 1,660, Nelson County = 747.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,122, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 821, Harrisonburg = 5,614, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,082, Rockbridge County = 1,229, Rockingham County = 5,970, Staunton = 2,380, Waynesboro = 2,102.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,007, Fauquier County = 3,852, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 289.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, February 19 - 559,930 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,034.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,098, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,204,657, an increase of 34,686 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,369, 101 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,530, Charlottesville = 3,374, Fluvanna County = 1,270, Greene County = 966, Louisa County = 1,654, Nelson County = 745.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,107, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 821, Harrisonburg = 5,606, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,057, Rockbridge County = 1,246, Rockingham County = 5,964, Staunton = 2,374, Waynesboro = 2,094.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,998, Fauquier County = 3,835, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 287.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, February 18 - 557,896 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,304.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,090, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,169,971, an increase of 41,496 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,268, 89 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,454, Charlottesville = 3,267, Fluvanna County = 1,254, Greene County = 958, Louisa County = 1,641, Nelson County = 743.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,102, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 817, Harrisonburg = 5,603, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,046, Rockbridge County = 1,247, Rockingham County = 5,950, Staunton = 2,372, Waynesboro = 2,091.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,995, Fauquier County = 3,824, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 287.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, February 17 - 555,592 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,284.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,075, 38 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,128,475, an increase of 34,559 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,179, 137 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,319, Charlottesville = 3,168, Fluvanna County = 1,247, Greene County = 949, Louisa County = 1,638, Nelson County = 741.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,085, Bath County = 244, Buena Vista = 815, Harrisonburg = 5,591, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,034, Rockbridge County = 1,240, Rockingham County = 5,934, Staunton = 2,357, Waynesboro = 2,081.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,987, Fauquier County = 3,821, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,772, Rappahannock County = 291.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, February 16 - 553,308 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,770.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,037, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,093,916, an increase of 23,709 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,042, 98 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,251, Charlottesville = 3,088, Fluvanna County = 1,239, Greene County = 943, Louisa County = 1,631, Nelson County = 737.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,070, Bath County = 244, Buena Vista = 804, Harrisonburg = 5,585, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,021, Rockbridge County = 1,223, Rockingham County = 5,918, Staunton = 2,351, Waynesboro = 2,062.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,976, Fauquier County = 3,808, Madison County = 525, Orange County = 1,761, Rappahannock County = 290.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, February 15 - 551,538 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,539.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,016, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,070,207 , an increase of 17,820 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,944, 38 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,235, Charlottesville = 3,073, Fluvanna County = 1,228, Greene County = 940, Louisa County = 1,631, Nelson County = 735.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,064, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,572, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,002, Rockbridge County = 1,219, Rockingham County = 5,895, Staunton = 2,348, Waynesboro = 2,055.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,973, Fauquier County = 3,790, Madison County = 525, Orange County = 1,760, Rappahannock County = 288.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.