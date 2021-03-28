15 UVA women’s tennis beats #8 Duke 4-2 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team won its 8th match in a row, as the #15 Cavaliers rallied to beat #8 Duke 4-2 on Senior Day at the Virginia Tennis Complex.
The Blue Devils won the doubles point, but UVA won four singles matches to earn the victory.
Senior Rosie Johanson clinched the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win at Number-3 singles.
Freshman Emma Navarro improved to 13-0 at Number-1 singles to begin her college career.
Virginia (12-2, 8-1 ACC) has four matches on the road to close out the regular season, beginning on Friday at Florida State.
#15 Virginia 4, #8 Duke 2
Singles competition
1. #6 Emma Navarro (VA) def. #17 Kelly Chen (DU) 6-3, 6-4
2. Meible Chi (DU) def. #18 Natasha Subhash (VA) 6-4, 6-4
3. Rosie Johanson (VA) def. #87 Margaryta Bilokin (DU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
4. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Karolina Berankova (DU) 6-1, 7-5
5. Sofia Munera (VA) vs. Ema Lazic (DU) 2-6, 7-5, 3-2, unfinished
6. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Hannah Zhao (DU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Meible Chi/Hannah Zhao (DU) def. #21 Emma Navarro/Rosie Johanson (VA) 6-4
2. #34 Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) vs. #9 Margaryta Bilokin/Karolina Berankova (DU) 4-4, unfinished
3. Kelly Chen/Ema Lazic (DU) def. #41 Vivian Glozman/Amber O’Dell (VA) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,4,2,6,3)
35 minute rain delay
Match began outdoors, final set of final three courts completed indoors
T-3:44 A-59
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.