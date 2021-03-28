UVA students host town hall to share COVID-19 grievances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia met this afternoon to speak out against the university’s handling of COVID-19.
Students came to the Amphitheater on grounds to form a town hall, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the university’s response to outbreaks of the virus, as well as how they’ve treated their faculty and staff.
Students were invited to tell stories, anecdotes or grievances since come to grounds last fall.
“Over the past year we have witness UVA furlough countless front-line workers, including those that they love to feature on their PR materials like Ms. Kathy. We have seen UVA gaslight marginalized students and all students to the illusion that UVA has no part to play in protecting students, staff and community members,” said one student organizer.
Students gave a list of demands for the university, including a tuition freeze and more financial aid to marginalized communities.
