9 UVA men’s lax wins 12-11 at #6 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dox Aitken scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 remaining in the 4th quarter, and the 9th ranked Virginia men’s lacrosse team beat No. 6 Notre Dame 12-11 on Saturday in South Bend.
Payton Cormier scored a game-high five goals for UVA, including three goals in the 3rd quarter, when the ‘Hoos outscored the Irish 5-1.
Ian Laviano had a hat trick for the Cavaliers, and Alex Rode made nine saves in net.
Virginia (7-2, 1-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action next Saturday at home against Richmond.
