UVA baseball drops series finale 4-2 against No. 19 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was unable to earn its first ACC series victory of the season on Sunday, as the Cavaliers fell 4-2 against No. 19 Miami at Disharoon Park.
UVA has lost five consecutive series in conference play, and they drop to 4-11 in the ACC.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “We’re in a lot of close ballgames, but there’s no consolation in losing, in my opinion. I’ve never really prescribed to the philosophy of learning from losing games. What we can take from it is we have to be better.”
Senior Brendan Rivoli adds, “We’re all extremely frustrated. This is obviously not the start we all wanted, and hoped and planned for, and worked for. We just have to stay positive, and keep grinding. The wins will come, we just have to take it day-by-day.”
Rivoli went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Hurricanes.
Devin Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Mike Vasil gave up four runs (3 earned) in 7.0 innings on the mound. The junior righthander surrendered nine hits, and struck out four, without allowing a walk.
Virginia (10-13, 4-11 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at George Washington on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.