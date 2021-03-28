Severe Weather Risk Sunday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a strong cold front for this Sunday afternoon! The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts! The overall large hail and tornado risk is low. Gusty winds pick up even outside of any shower or storm. The flood risk is low as the rain will be fast moving. The greatest severe weather threat is to our east. More toward I-95.
Clearing and cooling to more seasonable temperatures Sunday night into Monday.
Mostly sunny Tuesday. Looking dry at this time.
Rain showers are most likely for Wednesday into early Thursday morning. This next system will bring in colder air! The rain may end early Thursday morning as a little wet snow for mainly the higher elevations.
Blustery and much cooler Thursday and Friday. Frost expected Friday and Saturday morning.
The early call is for dry and pleasant weather for Easter Weekend.
Sunday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. More clouds mean less instability for storms to turn severe. Watching for possible damaging winds gusts. The risk for severe weather increases the farther east you are of Route 29 and 15. Temperatures in the 60s for most. Lower 70s east.
Sunday night: Showers and any thunderstorm will exit to the east early this evening. Clearing and cooling. Blustery northwest winds. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Strongest winds over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where a Wind Advisory has been issued through 4 AM Monday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Monday: Sunshiny and more seasonable. Brisk northwest winds. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Early morning showers exit. Cooler and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s.
Friday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low to mid 60s.
