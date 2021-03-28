No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis upsets No. 1 North Carolina 6-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team handed North Carolina its first loss of the season on Sunday, as the 6th ranked Cavaliers defeated the top-ranked Tar Heels 6-1 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The teams played the match indoors, due to inclement weather.
UVA won the doubles point, as well as five of the six singles matches.
The Wahoos (15-2, 9-0 ACC) have won nine consecutive matches, and they are alone in first place in the ACC.
Virginia will be back in action at home against Virginia Tech for Senior Day on Thursday.
#6 Virginia 6, #1 North Carolina 1
Singles competition
1. #6 Carl Soderlund (VA) def. #53 William Blumberg (NC) 6-3, 7-6 (3)
2. #21 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. #24 Rinky Hijikata (NC) 1-0, retired
3. Chris Rodesch (VA) def. #58 Benjamin Sigouin (NC) 6-2, 6-3
4. #98 Inaki Montes (VA) def. #41 Brian Cernoch (NC) 6-2, 6-4
5. Ryan Goetz (VA) def. #74 Simon Soendergaard (NC) 6-2, 6-3
6. Mac Kiger (NC) def. William Woodall (VA) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (7)
Doubles competition
1. #10 Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) def. #5 William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch (NC) 7-6 (2)
2. #75 Mac Kiger/Simon Soendergaard (NC) def. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) 6-3
3. J vd Schulenburg/Inaki Montes (VA) def. Rinky Hijikata/Benjamin Sigouin (NC) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,5,3,4,6,1)
T-2:25 A-47
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.