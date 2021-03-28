Multiple shots fired incidents occur overnight in Charlottesville, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shots rang out across Charlottesville overnight, with police responding to three separate calls for gunfire.
Two apartments with people inside and three empty vehicles were struck by bullets just before 11 p.m. at Friendship Court. Witnesses described a car speeding away shortly after the shots were fired, but it’s make and model was not clear. Officers recovered multiple shell casings, from both rifles and handguns.
Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to two more calls for gunfire in the city. First, in the 900 block of South First Street, officers recovered more shell casings. Just minutes later, near the Barracks Road Shopping Center, more shots were reportedly heard.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney issued a statement calling on the community to help curb the recent increase in gun violence.
“The rise in gun violence must be condemned by every member of our community,” Brackney stated. “It is not enough to hope, pray or be thankful that no one has been injured or killed. It must stop.”
Just weeks ago, several shots fired incidents were reported. In one, police say a stray bullet missed a sleeping child by inches.
If you have any information, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
