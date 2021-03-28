Walk For Life held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds were on hand for the Walk For Life in Charlottesville on March 27.
Starting at First Baptist Church, in Charlottesville, the participants were split into four different groups headed into different city neighborhoods.
DJ Carter, President and COO of Thrive Women’s Care, says events like these are important to show people still care about life.
“We’re going to many of the neighborhoods we serve to make sure that they know they are a service they can come to in times of need in times of crisis,” he explained. “We are a pregnancy resource center. We’re also there to provide material aid, to provide medical support, and to share the love of Jesus Christ.”
