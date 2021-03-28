1 JMU football dominates William & Mary 38-10 in return to action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team scored a touchdown on its first four possessions, and the top-ranked Dukes won 38-10 at William & Mary on Saturday.
JMU was playing its first game in three weeks, after two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The Dukes rushed for 220 yards against the Tribe, and passed for 240 more.
William & Mary managed just 187 Total Yards.
Freshman running Kaelon Black led the way on the ground, with 142 yards and a touchdown, while Jawon Hamilton scored twice.
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) is scheduled to be back in action next Saturday at Richmond.
