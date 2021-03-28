Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company fundraising with scavenger hunt

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company (EVFC) is working to get people out and active for a good cause.
The group hosted a socially distanced drive-thru scavenger hunt around Earlysville, taking players to different businesses and landmarks while teaching them about fire safety. EVFC said they wanted families to experience Earlysville in a fun way, while giving back.
“We wanted to have something where people would drive around Earlysville, learn about the Earlysville fire company with trivia and questions. We wanted people to explore the local businesses in our area, so they’re going to go out and visit different sites and different businesses,” said EVFC’s Michelle Rocker.
All funds from the scavenger hunt will support the EVFC. They plan on hosting another fundraising event like this one sometime soon.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.